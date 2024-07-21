Samurai sword and heroin seized following arrest of suspected Bulwell drug dealer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Knife crime officers chased down a suspected drug dealer in Bulwell before later seizing a Samurai sword.

The specialist team were carrying out a planned patrol when they spotted some suspicious behaviour.

Believing a drug deal could be about to take place, the officers stopped in Hoewood Road so they could keep a look out.

The team then observed a suspect ride up to nearby Ravensworth Road on a pushbike, around 8.45pm on Thursday, July 18.

A Samurai sword was seized by police after a suspected drug dealer was arrested in Bulwell. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

At that point, they started to approach the rider, who responded by cycling away from them and throwing away an unknown package.

However, he was soon caught by officers who then retraced their steps to locate the discarded item.

A bundle containing wraps of heroin was recovered from a nearby garden, while a large quantity of cash was also seized from the suspect.

Following these discoveries, the knife crime team conducted a search of a property in the Bulwell area.

This resulted in a large Samurai sword being found and seized by the officers as well.

A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing with intent to supply class A drugs ad possessing an offensive weapon in a private place.

Sgt Matt Daley, of Nottinghamshire Police’s knife crime team, said: “We always keep an eye out for those potentially involved in drug activity when we go out on our patrols.

“That’s because we know, from experience, that there does tend to be a link between those who deal drugs and those who carry or own bladed weapons.

“This incident provided a great example of this approach, with our team managing to seize quantities of class A drugs after observing what appeared to be a drug deal on the street.

“After expanding these inquiries further by then conducting a search of a nearby property, we were also able to discover a Samurai sword from within, which we’ve also now seized.

“These types of swords are among a shortlist of offensive weapons, like knuckledusters and zombie knives, that are illegal for anyone to store in their homes or in another private setting in the UK.

“There is no excuse for anyone to own these types of dangerous weapons, so we’re pleased to have been able to take this one out of harm’s way.”