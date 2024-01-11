Motorbike-stealing brothers caught and arrested in Bulwell after police chase

Two brothers were arrested in Bulwell after trying to escape police on stolen motorbikes.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Josh Bowler, aged 21, and his brother Mark, aged 19, were tracked down shortly after they swiped a bike from outside a shop in Sherwood on February 8.

After tracing the stolen bike to a location to near Broxtowe Country Park, police made their way there and spotted two riders.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A quick look at the system then revealed both bikes in their sights had been stolen – with the other taken from Bestwood on January 14.

Jamie and Mark Bowler both tried to outrun the police before being caught. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Mark Bowler had committed the Bestwood theft, while brother Josh had taken the bike from the Sherwood store.

After being spotted on the A610 in Broxtowe, the pair sped away from officers in the direction of Low Wood Road, Bulwell.

Both then continued to ride the bikes in a dangerous manner – travelling on the wrong side of the road towards oncoming traffic.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This carried on for a short while until Josh Bowler abandoned his bike and tried to jump onto the back of the motorcycle his brother was riding.

Officers from the road crime team caught up with them before this could happen, however, and brought the bike to a safe stop.

Both thieves were sent tumbling onto the grass at the side of the road as a result, before getting up and trying to make a run for it.

Mark Bowler didn’t get far before he was detained by officers, with a roadside drugs wipe that showed traces of cannabis.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Josh Bowler was also tracked down and detained soon after, when footage of the stop identified him as being the other person involved.

Both brothers each pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, theft of a motor vehicle, and driving without insurance.

Mark Bowler was additionally charged with handling stolen goods and drug-driving, while Josh Bowler was also charged with driving without a valid licence.

Both admitted to these additional charges.

Josh Bowler, of Lydia Gardens, Eastwood, appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday, January 5 and was sentenced to 15 months in prison, suspended for two years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He was also banned from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months and ordered to complete 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

Mark Bowler, of Gladstone Street, Heanor, had appeared at the same court for months earlier on September 29 when he had been sentenced to 12 months, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to complete 80 hours of unpaid work and 11 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

He too was also disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Inspector Declan Bourne, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The level of riding demonstrated by both brothers was incredibly dangerous and put other road users at risk.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It is only thanks to some luck and the skilled driving of the officers in pursuit that there weren't any injuries.

“To make matters worse, both of the motorbikes they were riding at the time weren’t theirs and had in fact been stolen by them from the real owners.