Suspected drug dealer arrested in Hucknall after being found with wraps of cocaine
and live on Freeview channel 276
The vehicle was pulled over in Nottingham Road, Hucknall, at around 11pm on Saturday, January 6.
Officers discovered the cocaine during searches of a suspect who was inside the car and he was arrested.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Evidence gained during the stop then led to officers searching a property in Woodstock Street where they found further class A drugs and drug paraphernalia.
Anderson Teixeira, aged 21, of North Sherwood Street, Nottingham, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday, January 8 charged with possession with intent to supply a class A drug.
He was remanded in custody until his next appearance at Nottingham Crown Court on February 5.
Sergeant Karam Kaur, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “It is always a good result when we can take class A drugs off the streets and destroy them.
“I’m pleased this suspect has been placed before the courts.”