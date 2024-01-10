Suspected drug dealer arrested in Hucknall after being found with wraps of cocaine

A suspected drug dealer has appeared in court after police found wraps of crack cocaine during a car stop.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The vehicle was pulled over in Nottingham Road, Hucknall, at around 11pm on Saturday, January 6.

Officers discovered the cocaine during searches of a suspect who was inside the car and he was arrested.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Evidence gained during the stop then led to officers searching a property in Woodstock Street where they found further class A drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Police found more class A drugs after searching a property in Woodstock Street in Hucknall. Photo: Google

Anderson Teixeira, aged 21, of North Sherwood Street, Nottingham, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday, January 8 charged with possession with intent to supply a class A drug.

He was remanded in custody until his next appearance at Nottingham Crown Court on February 5.

Sergeant Karam Kaur, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “It is always a good result when we can take class A drugs off the streets and destroy them.