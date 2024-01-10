Tools and camping gear stolen in Hucknall shed raid
The incident happened some time between December 19 and 9am on December 30 at a property on St John’s Crescent.
Police are also appealing for help with other incidents of theft, burglary and criminal damage in Hucknall.
Between 6pm and 11.15pm on Saturday, December 30, a bathroom window was forced open at a flat on Chatsworth Drive and cash stolen from a cupboard.
Some time between Saturday, December 23 and 4pm on Saturday, December 30, a matt black iPhone 11 was stolen from a silver VW Golf parked on Sherwood Street.
Between 4pm on Thursday, December 28 and 7am on Friday, December 29, 36 round steel piling rig tubes were stolen from a site on Wigwam Lane.
At 8.29pm on Saturday, December 30, the front tyre of a yellow Kia Sonic was slashed on Christchurch Road.
Anyone with any information should e-mail at [email protected] or call 101.