Police are appealing for information after tools, drills and camping gear were stolen from a shed in Hucknall.

The incident happened some time between December 19 and 9am on December 30 at a property on St John’s Crescent.

Police are also appealing for help with other incidents of theft, burglary and criminal damage in Hucknall.

Between 6pm and 11.15pm on Saturday, December 30, a bathroom window was forced open at a flat on Chatsworth Drive and cash stolen from a cupboard.

Police are appealing for help with incidents in Hucknall. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Some time between Saturday, December 23 and 4pm on Saturday, December 30, a matt black iPhone 11 was stolen from a silver VW Golf parked on Sherwood Street.

Between 4pm on Thursday, December 28 and 7am on Friday, December 29, 36 round steel piling rig tubes were stolen from a site on Wigwam Lane.

At 8.29pm on Saturday, December 30, the front tyre of a yellow Kia Sonic was slashed on Christchurch Road.