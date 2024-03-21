Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Graffiti was sprayed on stairwell walls, lift doors and over CCTV camera lenses at Lace Market Car Park in the city centre.

Several walls on the top level were also targeted in the attack, which was reported on February 14, having taken place earlier that week.

Officers have reviewed CCTV footage but were unable to identify the offenders.

Police want to speak to these people. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

PCSO Mark Fisher, of the city centre neighbourhood policing team, said: “This is far from being a victimless crime.

"The CCTV cameras in particular cost a substantial amount of money to replace and sadly, this wilful vandalism will end up costing the taxpayer hundreds of pounds.

“We won’t tolerate this sort of behaviour and we are doing everything we can to find who is responsible for these mindless acts of criminal damage.

“We’d ask that anyone who recognises the people in these pictures gets in touch with us, as we believe they have important information that could assist us.