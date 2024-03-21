Nottingham vandalism: Police CCTV appeal after city centre car park targeted
and live on Freeview channel 276
Graffiti was sprayed on stairwell walls, lift doors and over CCTV camera lenses at Lace Market Car Park in the city centre.
Several walls on the top level were also targeted in the attack, which was reported on February 14, having taken place earlier that week.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Officers have reviewed CCTV footage but were unable to identify the offenders.
PCSO Mark Fisher, of the city centre neighbourhood policing team, said: “This is far from being a victimless crime.
"The CCTV cameras in particular cost a substantial amount of money to replace and sadly, this wilful vandalism will end up costing the taxpayer hundreds of pounds.
“We won’t tolerate this sort of behaviour and we are doing everything we can to find who is responsible for these mindless acts of criminal damage.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“We’d ask that anyone who recognises the people in these pictures gets in touch with us, as we believe they have important information that could assist us.
“Information can be left by calling 101, quoting incident 231 of 14 February 2024, or calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”