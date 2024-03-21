Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At 1.29pm on Monday, March 18, a female was withdrawing money from the ATM outside the Post Office.

She was pushed aside and her money was snatched from the machine by someone on a pushbike, dressed all in black and wearing a balaclava. The offender then rode off down towards the Arc Cinema.

Police are appealing for information on this and other incidents of theft, criminal damage and anti-social behaviour in Hucknall.

A woman was robbed at the ATM at the Post Office on Hucknall High Street. Photo: Google

Between 12.27pm and 2.15pm on Friday, March 15, both number plates were stolen from a red Hyundai i10 parked in Piggins Croft Car Park.

Between 6pm on Friday, March 15 and 12.30pm on Saturday, March 16 the windscreen was damaged on silver Skoda Octavia car parked on Portland Road.

At 11.58pm on Friday, March 15, two Vauxhall Astra cars, one red, the second blue, were racing each other along Dorey Way when they hit and damaged the some fencing around the Harron Homes site.

At 9pm on Thursday, March 14, a beer bottle was thrown at a window of a property on Broomhill Road but no damage caused.

At 3.32pm on Saturday, March 16, there was a report of around 15-20 quad and off-road bikes being ridden around the park and pathways OF Merlin Park, close to the children’s play area.

Anyone with any information on any of these incidents should email the Ashfield District Neighbourhood Policing Team at [email protected]