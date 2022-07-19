Caroline Henry (Con) broke a 30mph limit in four locations in the county between March and June 2021, and admitted the offences at Nottingham Magistrates' Court in May.

The 52-year-old declined to answer questions on whether she would resign.

The commissioner, who was elected to the post in May 2021, was caught speeding in a Mercedes and a Lexus with a personalised number plate.

Nottinghamshire PCC Caroline Henry has been banned from driving for six months

Henry, who is married to Darren Henry, Conservative MP for Broxtowe, was captured over the speed limit twice near a primary school in Daybrook, as well as roads in Chilwell, Beeston and on the county's A610.

Speed cameras clocked her at 40mph in a 30mph zone, with other excess speeds recorded at 35mph and 38mph.

Speaking outside court, Henry said she remained ‘committed to serving the people of Nottinghamshire’.

Imposing a £2,450 fine in addition to her ban, district judge Leo Pyle said of the offences: "What they show is you are driving at consistent speeds above the speed limits.

“What I haven't been told is why. Whether that was due to work or during your private time, you must allow time to get to your destination safely.

“Speed limit [cameras] are sited, not at places where they can issue maximum amounts in fines, but for safety reasons.”

Henry campaigned for election using the slogan Make Notts Safe and promised to ‘reduce crime with action, not words’.

The district judge dismissed Henry's application to keep her driving licence due to ‘exceptional hardship’.

Rhys Rosser, mitigating, urged the court not to ban her so she could visit her child in hospital in Salisbury, Wiltshire, but the judge said her husband could ‘facilitate’ it.

In a statement outside court after being sentenced, Henry said: “I’m truly sorry for speeding. Quite properly I've been fined and banned from driving for six months. I remain committed to serving the people of Nottinghamshire as police and crime commissioner.”