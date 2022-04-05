William Nicholl, client director at rural insurance broker Lycetts, said people are stockpiling oil supplies before the sanctions imposed on Russia cause even greater price increases.

But he warned that this has increasingly made them a target for thieves.

He said: “Storage tanks can contain hundreds – and sometimes thousands – of pounds worth of oil, so they are an obvious target.

Insurers are warning that thefts of oil from properties could increase as the cost of living gets higher. Photo: Paul Maguire

“In recent weeks there have been a number of nationwide thefts by organised gangs who have siphoned-off oil.

"This is no hi-tech, difficult to organise crime – a 1,000 litre tank can be drained within minutes.”

Farmers and those living in more isolated areas tend to store large amounts of oil on-site, making them particularly vulnerable.

“Siting tanks out of view from roads is a sensible precaution.

“However, many tanks look unattractive and for that reason owners often position them out of sight of the home.

"The problem with this is that they locate them in areas of the property that make it easier for thieves to act unobserved.

“Lighting and CCTV cameras can be effective security measures, but it is important to maintain them and test them regularly as they may have become inoperative.

“The actual material tanks are made of should be considered before purchase.

"Steel ones are much more difficult for thieves to drill through – or carry away.

“Owners could also consider installing secure cages around the tanks.

“Daily checks of oil tank gauges should also be made.

"Technology is also available that sends text messages to multiple mobile phones if there is an unexpected drop in oil levels.

"Additionally, there are alarms that continually monitor levels using ultrasonics and sound-off when they suddenly drop.