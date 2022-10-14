The victim was punched and kicked and his mobile phone and cash were stolen during an incident, which happened at the Bulwell Forest tram stop shortly before 11.30pm on October 11.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment after suffering cuts to his head and swelling.

Officers arrived on scene within minutes of the attack being reported and swiftly arrested two suspects.

Both men were remanded in custody after appearing before Nottingham magistrates

Maciej Rewers, 21, and Joshua Cook, 25, both of no fixed address, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on October 13, charged in connection with the incident.

Rewers was charged with robbery and criminal damage and Cook with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Both men were remanded in custody to appear again at Nottingham Crown Court on November 17.

