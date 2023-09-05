Watch more videos on Shots!

The victim was on his way home when he was approached by two people on push bikes near the stop in Beckhampton Road, Bestwood.

He was then grabbed from behind and assaulted, with his attackers ordering him to give them whatever he had in his possession.

After being knocked to the ground, the man was forced to hand over a bag containing cash before he was then kicked in the face.

Police are investigating after a man was robbed at a bus stop. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

The victim, who suffered injuries to his face and torso, also had his phone stolen during the sustained attack, which happened at around 10pm on Sunday, August 27.

An investigation has since been launched into the violent robbery, with police appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Sarah Gregg, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a horrible attack that resulted in the victim sustaining injuries that have understandably left them feeling very shaken up.

“We understand that there were a number of people in the near vicinity of this incident when it happened, so it is extremely important that anyone who saw anything contacts the police immediately.

“Any bit of information, however small or insignificant it might seem, could really help us ensure the people responsible for this robbery are brought to justice.”