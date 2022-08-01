The incident happened at 5pm on Thursday, June 21 and is one of several incidents of theft, burglary and criminal damage reported to police in the last week.

Between 3pm on Saturday, July 23 and 7.30am on Sunday, July 24 July in Forest Road, Annesley Woodhouse, a black Peugeot 207 was keyed and paint stripped.

A e-scooter was stolen from the pavilion at Titchfield Park in Hucknall, some time between 8pm and 9pm on Wednesday, July 20 by a male youth dressed in dark clothing and accompanied by two others – the three were all aged between 16 and 18 years-old.

Kids tried to damage information signs at the Butler's Hill tram stop. Photo: Google

At 11.20pm on Sunday, July 24, a person was attempting to break into the communal door to some flats on Goodall Crescent in Hucknall, causing damage to the door.

Sometime before 4.40pm on Thursday, July 21, the front number plate was stolen from a blue Mini Clubman parked on Edgewood Drive in Hucknall.

If you have any information relating to the above criminal activity, witnessed one of the incidents, know who any of the people responsible are, noticed any suspicious activity prior to any incident or have any CCTV footage that may be of help, the police would like to hear from you.

Please contact the Ashfield District Neighbourhood Policing Team by e-mail at [email protected] .