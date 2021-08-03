Police appeal after man and dog stabbed in Nottinghamshire

The victim, a man in his 20s, was walking with the animal along Raymede Drive in Bestwood, shortly before 10.30pm on Sunday, August 1, when he was confronted and attacked.

He received a stab wound to the hip and was taken to hospital for treatment, although his injuries are not described as life-threatening or life-altering.

The dog sustained injuries and was also taken for treatment.

Can you help police with their enquiries?

Police have carried out extensive house-to-house enquires and would also like to speak to anybody else who witnessed what happened.

Detective Sergeant Nick Wood said “This was a distressing incident that left a man in hospital and his dog requiring urgent veterinary treatment.

"We believe this was a targeted attack and working hard to establish exactly what happened in the moments before, during and after it.

"To this end we would urgently like to speak to anybody who saw what happened.

“Offences like this one can have a terrible impact on the lives of so many people, which is why we work so hard throughout the year to tackle knife crime, reduce violence and take positive action to keep our communities safe."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 767 of 1 August.