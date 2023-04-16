News you can trust since 1904
Police appeal after PlayStation games console stolen from Hucknall home

Police are investigating after a Hucknall home was broken into and a games console stolen.

By John Smith
Published 14th Apr 2023, 11:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Apr 2023, 12:20 BST

The incident happened on on April 12, between 2pm and 10pm when the rear window of a house on Chatsworth Drive was smashed and a Sony PlayStation 4 games console stolen.

Police are also appealing for information on a number of other incidents of theft, criminal damage and anti-social behaviour.

A padlocked black/blue Muddy Fox mountain bike was stolen from the Hucknall tram stop car park on April 12, between 3pm and 10pm.

Police are appealing for help with a number of incidentsPolice are appealing for help with a number of incidents
A Seat car on Airfield Way, Hucknall was extensively damaged with deep scratches between 11pm on April 7 and 8am the following day.

Damage was caused to a gas pipe at Pizza Hut, Portland Road, Hucknall, sometime before 10.55pm on April 8. Gas engineers attended and made it safe.

A section of copper gas pipe was stolen in Dukes Court, Hucknall, on April 10, at 1.55am. Gas engineers attended and made it safe.

Gangs of youths were seen riding mopeds around the Ranges, Hucknall, on April 6, at 6.50pm, and April 7.

Two off-road bikes were being ridden around the park near Nabbs Lane, Hucknall, on April 7, at about 6.30pm.

Anyone with information should email [email protected] or call police on 101.