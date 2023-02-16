The victim was walking along Apollo Drive when she was approached by a man.

She was then touched inappropriately during the incident, which happened on February 7, at about 4.30pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The suspect was described as wearing a red T-shirt, black body warmer, blue jogging bottoms, and black trainers.

Police are appealing for information after a sexual assault in Bulwell

He also had one of his arms in a red cast, was carrying a backpack and had a mask covering his face at the time.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault shortly afterwards and has since been released on conditional bail.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and have asked for anyone who has any information to come forward immediately.

PC Jack Millichip, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a serious offence that understandably left the victim completely distraught.

“It’s important anyone who saw someone matching this description in the area around the time of this incident contacts us.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Anyone who has any information, however small or seemingly insignificant, CCTV or dash-cam footage, should report it so that we can establish who might have been responsible.