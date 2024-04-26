Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The incident happened at 8.20pm on Tuesday, April 23 at the ground on Aerial Way.

Perimeter and CCTV signage around the ground was torn down stamped on and broken by five males.

They were described as around 15 years-old, wearing dark clothing with hoodies, one in a balaclava.

Police are investigating after teenage vandals caused damage at Hucknall Town's ground. Photo: Submitted

One was on a bike, a second on a scooter, the other three were picked up by a silver/grey car.

Police are appealing for information on this and other incidents of burglary, theft, criminal damage and anti-social behaviour in Hucknall.

Between Thursday, April 18 and Sunday, April 21, a handbag containing money was stolen from an address on Carlingford Road – there was no sign of a break-in.

Some time in the week leading up to Friday, April 19, the back door and a shed roof were damaged in an attempt to break into a property on Lime Tree Road.

Between midnight and 1.26pm on Sunday, April 21, an attempt was made to steal a mobility scooter from the yard of a house on Linby Road.

The scooter was driven into the gate, causing damage to the steering, before being abandoned.

At 12.57am on Sunday, April 21, three males damaged, and broke into, a metal bunker at the Co-op on Watnall Road and stole coal and logs.

Between 6.15pm on Friday, April 19 and 10.45am on Monday, April 22, a black and orange Carrera Fury mountain bike, with black mudguards and lights, was stolen from the bike store at Hucknall tram stop on Ashgate Road.

Overnight betweem Friday, April 19 and Saturday, April 20, a hole was drilled into a white Ford Custom van parked on Tyne Gardens.

At 1am on Tuesday, April 23, the glass in a front door window was cracked at a property on Elm Avenue.

Around 10.56pm on Tuesday, April 23, a brick was thrown through the front window of a house in Kenbrook Road.

At 3.25pm on Sunday, April 21 April at McDonald’s on Ashgate Road, there was a report of around 50 people, aged between 13 and 30, riding around the car park and access road area on dirt bikes, e-scooters, scooters and pushbikes, blocking them to customers.

At 6.19pm on Sunday, April 21, at flats on Loxley Close, a group of mainly boys, all aged around 12 years-old, were pressing all the entry buttons and messing around with the electric box for the entry phones in the communal hallway, athough no damage has been reported.

At 7.53pm on Sunday, April 21, there was a report of people kicking house doors on Field Avenue off Christchurch Road.

Residents say this is an ongoing problem.

Anyone with any information on any of these incidents, or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage that could be of help to the police, should email Ashfield District Neighbourhood Policing Team at [email protected]