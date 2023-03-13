Three churches – St Leodegarius on Church Road, Basford, St Mary’s in Plumtree and St Mary the Virgin and All Souls on Highbury Road, Bulwell – were targeted overnight on March 1.

A third, St Wilfrid’s, on Church Drive, Wilford, is believed to have been targeted the previous evening.

Valuable silverware was stolen on each occasion – including a set of six candlesticks from All Souls in Bulwell.

Police are appealing for information after a number of break-ins at churches

Officers believe that the break-ins may be linked and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

They are also reaching out to churches across the area to warn them about these incidents.

Insp Matt Ward, Nottinghamshire Police church liaison office, said: “These offenders are clearly targeting local churches and we are determined to catch up with them.

“To this end I would like to hear from anybody who saw or heard anything suspicious in these locations, or who has seen of been offered for sale large silver items like plates, cups and candlesticks.

“Our churches are in many cases at the very heart of our communities and we will simply not allow criminals to prey on them in this way.

“I am sure local residents share my anger about these incidents and I urge them to come forward with anything they know.”