Officers were called to an address in Brook Close at around 6.15pm on Sunday, June 11.

At around midnight, officers attended an address in nearby Thames Street and detained a suspect.

A 35-year-old man arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and was later released on bail.

A police drone was used during the operation.

Sergeant Paul Crofts, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed a disturbance in Brook Close at around 6.15pm, or who saw or heard anything suspicious.

“Nobody was injured in this incident but we are keen to understand exactly what happened before our officers arrived.”