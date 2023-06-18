News you can trust since 1904
Police appeal as man arrested after Bulwell disturbance

Police investigating a disturbance in Bulwell are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
By John Smith
Published 18th Jun 2023, 18:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Jun 2023, 18:11 BST

Officers were called to an address in Brook Close at around 6.15pm on Sunday, June 11.

At around midnight, officers attended an address in nearby Thames Street and detained a suspect.

A 35-year-old man arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and was later released on bail.

The arrested man was later released on bail
A police drone was used during the operation.

Sergeant Paul Crofts, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed a disturbance in Brook Close at around 6.15pm, or who saw or heard anything suspicious.

“Nobody was injured in this incident but we are keen to understand exactly what happened before our officers arrived.”

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to call 101 quoting incident 609 of 11 June 2023 or alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.