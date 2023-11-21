Police are looking for three youths who stole a brand new shed from a back garden.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The incident happened at 1.55pm on Tuesday,November 14 in George Street when a new boxed shed was carried off by three youths wearing black and grey clothing.

Police are also appeal for information on other incidents of burglary, theft, criminal damage and anti-social behaviour in Hucknall.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Some time before 5.34am on Thursday, November 9, two windows were smashed at the dental surgery on Portland Road.

Police are appealing for help to find the Hucknall shed thieves. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Between 4pm on Friday, November 10 and 7am on Saturday, November 11, three containers on the Harron Homes construction site on Watnall Road had their padlocks smashed off and the sales suite and a drying room were also broken into and a mix of tools and building materials were stolen.

At 5.15pm on Sunday, November 12, a bathroom window was smashed with a brick at a property on Brickyard Drive.

At 6.25pm on Thursday, November 9, there were reports of a large group of around 15 to 20 boys and girls, all aged 17 or 18 years-old, being very rowdy and letting off fireworks near the B&M store on Chapel Street.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At 6.57pm on Monday, November 13, a group of five boys and three girls were pushing shopping trolleys into parked cars outside the Home Bargains store at the Ashgate Retail Park on Ashgate Road.

At 4.04pm on Tuesday, Novemer 14, there were reports of an off-road bike being ridden dangerously on Dorey Way, just missing passers-by – the rider was wearing a helmet and a blue bandanna.

Anyone with information should e-mail [email protected].