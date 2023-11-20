The forces legal team have successfully obtained closure orders for two addresses on Annesley Road in Hucknall following complaints from residents.

The orders which bar anyone from entering the property have resulted in the properties being secured and provide the landlord mandatory grounds to seek possession.

The orders will run for an initial three months, should the landlord not be able to obtain possession within this time – police would seek to extend the orders for a further three months to ensure the problems associated with these addresses cannot return.

PC Reddish of Hucknall neighbourhood team had prepared the evidential case to seek the orders following complaints of serious ASB being caused by the behaviour of the tenants of these addresses and their visitors.

According to complaints, the behaviour of tenants was “affecting the quality of life of residents” both on nearby Annesley Road and Darlison Court.

It was said the properties were known to be often “frequented by wanted persons or returned to by thieves following shop thefts” within the town.

The addresses were also linked to the dealing of drugs form both the addresses themselves and nearby alleyways.

Policing teams thanked the community for their help with reporting concerns and making the closures possible.

Inspector Jon Hewitt, Ashfield district commander, said: “I would remind residents reading this for closure orders we can take your evidence completely confidentially and provide it at court anonymously on your behalf as we have in this case.

“I would also like to acknowledge the support and time of the community protection team at Ashfield council who legally we must consult and have provided evidence to support these closures.

“These closures are forming part of our local partnership work and bringing sustained impact to our communities.”

He clarified that the landlord of the addresses had been “completely supportive” of the police actions and has been progressing the legal avenues such as eviction open to them but was not able to bring them to a prompt resolution.