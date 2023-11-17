This week pupils at a school in Hucknall have completed their “challenge 100” in their PE lessons – including press ups, laps of the hall, sit ups, burpees and agility shuttles.

This week pupils at Edgewood Primary & Nursery School completed the ‘challenge 100’ in their PE lessons in aid of Children In Need.

The challenge includes carrying out 100 press ups, 100 laps of the hall, 100 sit ups, 100 burpees and 100 agility shuttles.

Pupils completed the challenge in teams.

Edgewood Primary & Nursery School pupils.

And the whole school got together on Friday, November 17, for a morning workout to raise as much money as possible for Children in Need.

The children have been sponsored this week to complete these challenges.

James Green, PE lead and year five and six teacher, said: “Thanks to the generosity of their parents, relatives and friends – the current total raised stands at an incredible £4,051.10.