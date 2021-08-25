Police appeal for more witnesses to Hucknall park attack

The boy was set upon by a gang of boys, one of whom throttled him while the others stood around filming it.

Inspector Mark Dickson, district commander for Ashfield, said: “We can confirm we are investigating a reported incident of assault that occurred shortly after 6.50pm on Tuesday, August 24 in Titchfield Park.

"We have also been made aware of the video footage which appears to be an attack on a young boy.

Nottinghamshire Police are appealing for more witnesses. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

"Clearly this kind of criminality is not acceptable and we are working with the family to understand what happened so we can bring those involved to justice.

“We would urgently like to speak to anyone with information – particularly those who have video footage of the incident.