Officers engaged with a number of members of the public, who were interested to know what the strange looking contraption was, and learn about the Operation Sceptre campaign.

Officers also conducted searches and engaged with the community.

Nottinghamshire Police brought their knife arch to Bulwell tram stop as part of their Operation Sceptre knife crime crackdown

Posting on the Bulwell, Highbury Vale and Rise Park Police Facebook page, the team said: “After recent incidents where knives have been used to injure people in Bulwell town centre, we are pleased to say that we did not find any body carrying a knife to or from the tram, and through Bulwell.

“We were also able to talk some some young people who have friends affected by knife crime, and were happy to hear that they have distanced themselves from those who do carry knives, and they spoke about how they would hate to put their family through them becoming a victim.