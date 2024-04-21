Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers were called to the Hucknall Bypass filling station on Watnall Road, following reports of a theft.

The call came after a blue BMW – travelling on false plates it was subsequently discovered – was seen to be driven on to the station’s forecourt.

At that point, the driver got out of the vehicle and filled it with around £90 of fuel.

Police want to speak to this man in connection with a fuel theft in Hucknall. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

The incident took place around 1pm on March 15, with the motorist then leaving without paying for the fuel.

Police have now released a CCTV image of a man they like to speak to in connection with the theft.

Sgt Philip Ridley, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Fuel thefts like this one can have a real impact on people’s livelihoods, in the form of taking money from local businesses.

“In this case, nearly £100 worth of fuel was stolen from the pumps, with the suspect then driving away without making any attempts to pay.

“This is clearly unacceptable, so we’d urge anyone who was in and around this area at the time and might have seen what happened, to get in touch.

“We’d also ask that anyone who recognises the man in this picture contacts the police on 101, as we believe they may have information that could assist us.