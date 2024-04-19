Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Neil Cunningham, aged 41, of Derbyshire Lane, pleaded guilty to doing 36mph in a 30mph zone on Watnall Road on August 13 last year when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on April 15.

He was fined £40, plus £90 costs and a £16 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for six months.

Two other Dispatch district defendents also recently appeared before Nottingham magistrates.

Cunningham was banned from driving for six months by Nottingham magistrates. Photo: Google

On April 16, Mohammed Ahmed, aged 18, of Forest Lane, Papplewick, pleaded guilty to driving without insurance and was fined £120, plus £90 costs and £48 victim surcharge and had his licence endorsed with six points.