Speeding Hucknall driver handed six-month ban by magistrates

A Hucknall man has been banned from the road for six months after pleading guilty to speeding.
By John Smith
Published 19th Apr 2024, 16:28 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Neil Cunningham, aged 41, of Derbyshire Lane, pleaded guilty to doing 36mph in a 30mph zone on Watnall Road on August 13 last year when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on April 15.

He was fined £40, plus £90 costs and a £16 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for six months.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Two other Dispatch district defendents also recently appeared before Nottingham magistrates.

Most Popular
Cunningham was banned from driving for six months by Nottingham magistrates. Photo: GoogleCunningham was banned from driving for six months by Nottingham magistrates. Photo: Google
Cunningham was banned from driving for six months by Nottingham magistrates. Photo: Google
Read More
Tools stolen as Hucknall allotments hit by thieves

On April 16, Mohammed Ahmed, aged 18, of Forest Lane, Papplewick, pleaded guilty to driving without insurance and was fined £120, plus £90 costs and £48 victim surcharge and had his licence endorsed with six points.

On April 12, Nana Djan, aged 31, of Willlow Hill Close, Bulwell pleaded not guilty to a charge of driving without due care and attention but was found guilty and fined £60, plus £310 costs and a £24 victim surcharge and had his licence endorsed with three points.