Police CCTV appeal after man injured by smashed window glass in Nottingham fast food restaurant

A man in his 60s suffered a cut to his hand as he tried to protect his son from the falling glass, which fell from the first floor of the Burger King restaurant on Exchange Walk in Nottingham.

A group of youths was seen messing about inside the restaurant before the window was smashed.

The incident happened shortly before 3pm on Friday, July 15 and officers would like to trace these two individual as it is believed they may have information that could assist the investigation.

Police want to speak to these two people in connection with a incident that left a man injured by broken glass

PCSO Sue Rutter, of the Nottingham city centre neighbourhood policing team, said: “This was an appalling incident and it was pure luck that the man was not more seriously hurt.

“The man’s son was in a wheelchair and he did extremely well to shield him from the falling glass.

"The man sustained a cut hand and was left very shaken by the incident.

“We are keen to trace the two individuals in the images as part of our enquiries into this incident