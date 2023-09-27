Police CCTV appeal after man left with broken jaw in Nottingham city centre attack

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 20-year-old was approached by a group of men and was then punched to the face.

He needed hospital treatment after suffering a broken jaw.

Police want to speak to these four men in connection with an assault in Nottingham. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Inquiries are ongoing into the incident which happened in Angel Row, Nottingham city centre, between 11pm and midnight on August 21.