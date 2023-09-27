Police CCTV appeal after man left with broken jaw in Nottingham city centre attack
Police investigators have issued CCTV images of four men they would like to speak to after a man was attacked in Nottingham City Centre.
The 20-year-old was approached by a group of men and was then punched to the face.
He needed hospital treatment after suffering a broken jaw.
Inquiries are ongoing into the incident which happened in Angel Row, Nottingham city centre, between 11pm and midnight on August 21.
Anyone who recognises any of the men pictured is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 451 of 23 August 2023, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.