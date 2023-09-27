News you can trust since 1904
Police CCTV appeal after man left with broken jaw in Nottingham city centre attack

Police investigators have issued CCTV images of four men they would like to speak to after a man was attacked in Nottingham City Centre.
By John Smith
Published 27th Sep 2023, 21:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 21:51 BST
The 20-year-old was approached by a group of men and was then punched to the face.

He needed hospital treatment after suffering a broken jaw.

Police want to speak to these four men in connection with an assault in Nottingham. Photo: Nottinghamshire PolicePolice want to speak to these four men in connection with an assault in Nottingham. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
Inquiries are ongoing into the incident which happened in Angel Row, Nottingham city centre, between 11pm and midnight on August 21.

Anyone who recognises any of the men pictured is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 451 of 23 August 2023, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.