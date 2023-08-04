Police chief welcomes increased schemes to tackle anti-social behaviour in Hucknall

Writing in his blog on the Ashfield police Facebook page, Insp Jon Hewitt said Operation Springboard patrols to tackle ASB would continue on weekend afternoons and evenings throughout the summer.

But he also highlighted the need to more to prevent people, especially children, causing ASB in the first place and so welcomed news schemes that have enjoyed success elsewhere in Ashfield are now looking at branching out to Hucknall.

He said: “I personally sit more on the ‘children cause ASB because they have nothing to do’ side of the fence.

Insp Jon Hewitt says more needs to be done to stop ASB at an early stage. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

“I am a firm believer if we want to stop ASB and those that then progress into criminality in what is an never-ending cycle, we need to positively engage our children in their formative years.

“The Premier League Kicks initiative run by Nottingham Forest Community Trust continues to roll out across Ashfield with ongoing events at Sutton Lawns and indoor sessions running in Kirkby over summer.

“I am delighted the trust will also be launching sessions at Hucknall and I have also been contacted by a local dance academy at Hucknall, so I’m interested to see if we can have offerings across the week.

"We have done work with Switch Up at Kirkby and they also have funding to launch in Hucknall.

"Having started as a boxing club they now offer 121 mentoring and counselling so some great positive support for children, particularly those growing up in difficult circumstances.

Insp Hewitt also highlighted one of the force’s other main priorities across the district – tackling dangerous driving, particularly at Junction 27 of the M1 at Annesley – in his review of July.

He said: “In relation to dangerous driving, there have been several drink/drug drive-related arrests and these, pretty much without exception, end up at court and with a ban.

“It is very frustrating, given the decades of campaigning, that people continue to do this, despite the losses to families we continue to see on our roads.

“We have also sadly had another serious road crash out at J27, again seemingly connected to a car meet.

“I am really pleased that, thanks to Ashfield Council, we now have access to a number of cameras at the location.

I have tasked my officers to review the footage and everyone identified as part of that meet will be facing enforcement action.

“The public space protection order gives a number of powers and the council intend to issue fixed penalties to all at the meet whether spectating or taking part.

“Similarly, all will get Section 59 warnings which then gives us a power of seizure for secondary offences and, of course, substantive offences will be dealt with.

“This will now be our routine response with cameras reviewed following any calls of issues at J27.