Police in Hucknall want help to find kids who pelted passing cars with pumpkins

Police are appealing for information after a group of kids took trick or treat too far by throwing pumpkins at passing cars.

The incident happened at 1pm on Thursday, November 2 in Kenbrook Road.

A group of male and female youngsters, all aged around nine-years-old and wearing casual sports clothing and riding scooters, were reported smashing up Halloween decorations and throwing pumpkins at passing vehicles.

Police are appealing for the public's help after a number of Hucknall incidents. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Around 2.25pm on Friday, November 3, fireworks were being set off close to people walking down the street on Central Avenue

Two white males, aged 17 or 18, were the perpetrators, one 6ft tall with short brown hair and wearing a grey puffer jacket, the other 5ft 10in with brown hair, of slimmer build and wearing a black hoodie and trousers and a red t-shirt.

At 6.48pm on Sunday, November 5, there were reports of a group of youths climbing on the roof of a heritage building at the Watnall Road Aerodrome, although no entry was gained and no damage reported.

Between 5pm on Sunday, November 5 and 7am on Monday, November 6, a house under renovation on Cooperative Avenue was broken into and a paddle cement mixer, tape measure and four 10-litre tubs of paint were stolen.

At some time between, September 22 and Tuesday, November 7, a white Ford Transit van fitted with a roof rack was stolen from the yard at Ben Arran House on Wigwam Lane.

Overnight between Thursday, November 2 and Friday, November 3, there were reports of 14 allotments being broken into on Washdyke Lane.

Locks to sheds were broken and some were entered via the roof or windows but it is not known if anything was stolen.

Some time before 3.12pm on Tuesday, November 7, a crowbar was used to force the gate to an allotment garden on Wood Lane and a shed was entered but nothing was stolen.

Some time before 4pm on Sunday, November 5, window was put through at a property on Goodall Crescent.

At some time on Friday, November 3, the window at the side of a front door was smashed at a property on Barbara Square.