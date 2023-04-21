A group of between 60 and 80 cars and people were gathered in lay-bys off the main road on Sunday, April 16 and were driving around and drifting in and out of traffic.

Incidents such as this is one of the key priorities Ashfield police commander Insp Jon Hewitt has vowed to crack down on this year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a separate incident, police also want to trace three off-road bikers were riding inconsiderately in the road and almost causing and accident at 6.50pm on Wednesday, April 19 on Washdyke Lane, Hucknall.

Police are investigating a boy racer meet near the M1 junction for Hucknall and Annesley

Police are also appealing for help with a number of other incidents of burglary, theft and criminal damage.

At 3.30am on Friday, April 14 in Robin Bailey Way, Hucknall, a male wearing a balaclava/ski-mask and carrying a man bag with Valentino on the side attempted to get into a property but failed to do so – he was accompanied with another male.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also on Robin Bailey Way, between 11pm on Thursday, April 13 and 9am on Friday, April 14, a garden shed was entered and searched but nothing was stolen.

Some time before 6.20pm on Saturday, April 15 in Chatsworth Drive, Hucknall, a ground-floor bedroom window had been opened and the bedroom ransacked but it is not known if anything was stolen.

Between 7pm on Thursday, April 13 and 8am Friday, April 14 in High Leys Road, Hucknall, some garage doors were forced open and three bikes were stolen – a ladies bike and two Decathlon children's bikes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Between 11pm and 11.59pm on Sunday, April 16 in Market Place, Ogle Street, Hucknall, a red Yamaha Delight 125 scooter, parked under CCTV cameras, was stolen.

Between 5pm on Thursday, April 13 and 9.20am Friday, April 14, in Beardall Street, Hucknall, a white Vauxhall Corsa parked on the road outside a property was broken into and damage caused to the interior, although nothing was stolen.

Between 9pm on Monday, April 17 and 8am Tuesday, April 18, in Stewart Way, Annesley, a white Vauxhall van was broken into and some gym gear, a wallet and bank cards, some Dewalt tools and an electric scooter were stolen.

At 3.35pm on Thursday, April 13 at the Butlers Hill tram stop, Hucknall, a glass panel was smashed, it is believed, by four male youths.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At around midday on Friday, April 14 in Abbots Drive, Hucknall, a white Vauxhall Corsa had a wing mirror smashed and offensive writing and images painted on both sides of the vehicle.

On the afternoon of Monday, April 17, in Chapel Street, Hucknall, the outside of a vacant property was damaged by an unknown person.

If you have any information regarding any of these incidents, please contact the Ashfield District Neighbourhood Policing Team by e-mail at [email protected],