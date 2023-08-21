Police make more than 100 arrests across Nottinghamshire as drink and drug drive campaign continues

Proactive patrols and enforcement across the force area, during the first half of August’s summer drink and drug drive campaign between August 1 and 16.

These have have resulted in:

59 arrests for driving with excess alcohol

27 arrests for driving with excess drugs

Nine arrests for failing to co-operate with preliminary breath test

Eight arrests for being unfit through drugs

Three arrests for being unfit through alcohol

In Nottinghamshire, over the last four years, the force has recorded 473 collisions where one or more driver was impaired with alcohol or drugs.

These resulted in 619 injured casualties, with 136 of those being seriously injured and 19 people sadly being killed on our roads.

Sergeant Steve Waft, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit, said: “Operations such as this one provide just a snapshot of the work we do each and every day to ensure our roads are as safe as possible.

“It’s disappointing that despite the obvious risks to their own safety and the safety of others, these motorists decided to drive after consuming excess alcohol or drugs.

“In just a split second, drink and drug driving can completely tear an innocent family apart and lives can be destroyed.

"That’s why we continue to work hard to take offenders off the road before they've got the opportunity to cause this level of misery and educate drivers about the dangers of getting behind the wheel while under the influence of drink or drugs.

“The message is clear – we will not tolerate drink and drug drivers on our roads and those caught drinking and driving can expect to be dealt with robustly.

“I urge everyone to play their part and help keep our roads safe by not drinking and driving.

"If you know someone has had too much to drink and they are going to attempt to drive, you should take action to prevent them from doing so.

"Try to discourage them but if they won’t listen to you ring us and report them.

"Call us on 101 or 999 if there's an immediate threat to life or property.