Police find suspected stolen speed boat in raid on Bulwell ‘chop shop’

Officers from City North’s Operation Reacher and Neighbourhood Policing teams, as well as the Tactical Support Group, executed a warrant at an address in Cinder Hill Road, Bulwell, at around 8.15am on Thursday, August 17.

They also discovered a stolen van, motorcycle, bicycle and various car parts after searching the premises. Sets of car keys, sat navs, vehicle paperwork and a small amount of cannabis were also found at the site.

One of the cars has been identified as being stolen from an address in Misson on July 19, and the motorbike was taken during a burglary in Arnold July 25.

This suspected stolen speed boat was found during a police raid in Bulwell. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Inquiries are ongoing to identify the other vehicles and parts discovered.

A 34-year-old man was detained on suspicion of two motor vehicle thefts, conspiracy to steal a motor vehicle, two counts of handling stolen goods and possession of cannabis.

A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of two motor vehicle thefts, conspiracy to steal a motor vehicle, handling stolen goods and driving while disqualified and without insurance.

A third man, aged 37, was arrested on suspicion of two motor vehicle thefts, conspiracy to steal a motor vehicle, and two counts of handling stolen goods.

All have been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

Sergeant Zoey Price, of the City North Operation Reacher team, said: “We executed this warrant as part of an ongoing investigation into the theft of cars, motorbikes and vans in the county.

“We know the impact vehicle theft can have on victims, which is why we work with other forces and our partners to trace vehicles and disrupt people who look to profit from this criminality.

“I would urge anyone who thinks they know where stolen cars or other vehicles are being stored, handled or dismantled, or suspect a unit is being used for criminal purposes of any other kind, to get in touch.

“I’m pleased we were able to recover these vehicles and arrest three suspects but our investigation into this incident remains ongoing.”