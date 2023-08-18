The first incident occured at 1.05am on Glebe Street on Saturday, August 12 when a blue BMW was scratched and spray painted by two males in hoodies, who then ran off down Victoria Street and turned right at the end.

Then on Monday, August 14, between 4pm and 7.48pm, liquid was thrown over a black Audi A1 parked on Beardall Street, causing the paintwork to bubble.

Police are also appealing for information on several other incidents of burglary, theft, criminal damage and anti-social behaviour in Hucknall.

Police are appealing for help with a number of Hucknall incidents. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

At 4.50pm on Sunday, August 13, a white male in a black puffer jacket, black tracksuit bottoms and a beanie cap, damaged fencing to gain access to a site on Victoria Way and then tried to break into containers.

Reported at 9.32am on Monday, August 14, an attempt was made to break into the Northern Hanger Units at Watnall Road Aerodrome, causing damage to the door, and attempts were also made to enter two outbuildings.

Between 9pm on Wednesday, August 9 and 8.30am on Thursday, August 10, a white VW Golf was stolen off a driveway on Oakenhall Avenue.

Between 6pm on Saturday, August 12 and 4.15pm on Sunday, August 13, a fruit tree and planter were stolen from the back garden of a property on Yorke Street.

Some time between Monday, August 7 and Thursday, August 10, a rear downstairs window was smashed on a property in Laughton Crescent.

Between 9am on Monday, August 7 and 3.45pm on Monday, August 14, the outer pane of a downstairs living room window was cracked at a property in Coppice Close.

At 11.55pm on Monday, August 14, a front room window was smashed at a house in Storth Avenue.

Overnight between Friday, August 11 and Saturday, August 12, a property in Balmoral Grove was egged – not for the first time.

Anyone with any information on any of these incidents, should email the Ashfield District Neighbourhood Policing Team at [email protected].