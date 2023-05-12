Police seize suspected stolen moped in Bulwell
A moped police believe to have been stolen has been seized in Bulwell.
This moped failed to stop when ordered to by members of the Nottinghamshire Police roads policing unit – the second time it had done so.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The second time was the last time for the police who quickly forced the bike to stop as they suspected to be stolen.
The unit tweeted that officers then seized the moped and detained the rider, who will be interviewed by police shortly.