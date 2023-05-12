News you can trust since 1904
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Most popular baby names 2023 revealed: Top 50 so far this year
Woman finds live worms crawling out of Morrisons fish while cooking
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP
Martin Lewis gives his verdict on new 100 per cent mortgage scheme

Police seize suspected stolen moped in Bulwell

A moped police believe to have been stolen has been seized in Bulwell.

By John Smith
Published 12th May 2023, 10:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th May 2023, 10:53 BST

This moped failed to stop when ordered to by members of the Nottinghamshire Police roads policing unit – the second time it had done so.

Read More
Wanted man arrested in Bulwell after failing to outrun police

The second time was the last time for the police who quickly forced the bike to stop as they suspected to be stolen.

Police seized this moped in Bulwell as they suspected it to be stolen. Photo: Nottinghamshire PolicePolice seized this moped in Bulwell as they suspected it to be stolen. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
Police seized this moped in Bulwell as they suspected it to be stolen. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
Most Popular

The unit tweeted that officers then seized the moped and detained the rider, who will be interviewed by police shortly.