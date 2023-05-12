Response officers recognised Aaron Lancaster as they passed him in a police car on Main Street on May 6.

The 32-year-old’s image had been circulated to police colleagues after he failed to appear in court over drug offences.

When they approached him, he gave a false name in an effort to persuade the officers they were mistaken.

Aaron Lancaster was arrested in Bulwell after trying to outrun the police

A police community support officer who had direct dealings with the suspect was called to the scene and confirmed to the officers that he was the wanted man.

As the officers went to place him in handcuffs, Lancaster ran off, but was quickly detained in nearby Hazlehurst Gardens following a struggle with the officers.

He was searched and found to be in possession of heroin and methamphetamine.

Lancaster was remanded in custody and appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court charged with obstructing/resisting a constable in the execution of their duty, common assault of an emergency worker, two counts of possession of a class A drug and possession of a class c drug.

He pleaded guilty to all counts and will be sentenced at a later date.

Chief Inspector Arnie Ahmed, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “His efforts to outrun police failed miserably and he was found to be in possession of harmful drugs.

"Such illicit substances can have a devastating impact on communities, which is why we’re so committed to taking them off our streets and away from where they can do harm.