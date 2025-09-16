Reports from the courts: the latest cases from Mansfield and Ashfield
Jack Gittins, 20, of Turner Grove, Hucknall, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class B - cannabis. Community order: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 25 days. Forfeiture and destruction.
Graham Worthington, 44, of Springfield Avenue, Shirebrook, Mansfield, admitted: driving without third party insurance, and drive whilst disqualified. Community order: 12 months. Mental health treatment: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 10 days. Disqualification period: 18 months. Costs: £85.
Gary Thorpe, 38, of Wordsworth Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted: possess an offensive weapon in a public place, namely a bat. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £168. Fine: £420.
Jaelen Mead, 26, of Lammas Close, Sutton, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class B - ketamine. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £26. Conditional discharge: 12 months. Forfeiture and destruction.
Lee Hodgkinson, 38, of Dalestorth Avenue, Mansfield, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class A - cocaine, and possess knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £154. Imprisonment period: 6 months, suspended period: 18 months. Alcohol treatment: 6 months. Rehabilitation activity: 20 days.
Cameron Green, 31, of Jubilee Road, Sutton, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class B - cannabis. Imprisonment period: 14 days.
Christopher Humphries, 32, of Mosley Street, Hucknall, admitted: theft from a shop, criminal damage, and theft from a shop. Imprisonment period: 12 weeks. Compensation: £111.55.
Crystal Taylor, 42, of Stephen Close, Ollerton, admitted: theft from a shop. Imprisonment period: 12 weeks, suspended period: 18 months. Rehabilitation activity: 20 days. Compensation: £450.
Tyrone Denning, 28, of Central Avenue, Kirkby, admitted: assault a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm. Community order: 12 months. Unpaid work: 150 hours. Compensation: £1200.
Matthew Morrow, 33, of Heather Close, Newthorpe, admitted: assault by beating. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114. Community order: 12 months. Alcohol abstinence and monitoring: 120 days. Rehabilitation activity: 5 days. Compensation: £80.
Luke Fisher, 35, of Buttercup Meadow, Clipstone, admitted: driving without third party insurance, and drive whilst disqualified. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £72. Fine: £180. Driving record endorsed with 6 penalty points.
Alan Willetts, 39, of Elder Street, Sutton, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit, namely benzoylecgonine. Costs: £85. Disqualification period: 12 months. Fine: £120.
Jamie Davies, 40, of Priestsic Road, Sutton, admitted: driving without third party insurance, drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit, namely cannabis. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114. Community order: 12 months. Unpaid work: 60 hours. Disqualification period: 18 months.
Lee Revel, 40, of Oak Avenue, Blidworth, admitted: theft from a shop. Criminal behaviour order: 2 years.
Jamie Sisson, 24, of Ryedale Avenue, Mansfield, admitted: driving with 97 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Costs: £300. Surcharge: £308. Disqualification period: 36 months. Fine: £769.
Ross Culyer, 22, of Privet Avenue, Kirkby, admitted: harassment - breach of a restraining order on conviction. Costs: £85. Restraining order. Imprisonment period: 12 weeks, suspended period: 12 months.
Charlie Betts, 21, of Sandfield Close, Mansfield, found guilty: fail to comply with a section 35 direction excluding a person from an area. Costs: £300. Surcharge: £48. Fine: £120.
Brooke Cooper, 21, of Sherwood Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted: drive a mechanically propelled vehicle on a road / in a public place without due care and attention. Costs: £130. Surcharge: £72. Fine: £180. Driving record endorsed with 9 penalty points.
Tallon Bladen, 37, of Swinton Copse, Boughton, admitted: theft from a shop, assault by beating, possess a class c controlled drug, and criminal damage. Imprisonment period: 3 months, suspended period: 18 months. Drug rehabilitation: 12 months. Compensation: £200.95.
Steven Anderson, 42, of St Chads Close, Mansfield, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit, namely cocaine. Costs: £85. Disqualification period: 48 months. Fine: £80.
Gary Miles, 69, of Cavendish Street, Mansfield, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 89 milligrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 80 milligrammes. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £48. Disqualification period: 12 months. Fine: £120.
Gareth Havard, 37, of Cosgrove Avenue, Sutton, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 56 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes, fail to stop a mechanically propelled vehicle when required by constable / traffic warden, and assault a constable in the execution of his / her duty. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £533. Disqualification period: 14 months, disqualification reduction period: 14 weeks. Fine: £1330.
Saulius Sungaila, 38, of Jenford Street, Mansfield, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit, namely cannabis. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £48. Disqualification period: 12 months. Fine: £120.
Luke Sansom, 26, care of Walnut Tree Crescent, Forest Town, Mansfield, admitted: sex offenders register - fail comply with notification requirements. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £32. Fine: £80.
Lee Hollis, 40, of Alfreton Road, Underwood, admitted: drive whilst disqualified. Costs: £85. Disqualification period: 7 months. Fine: £230.