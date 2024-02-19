Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The incident happened at 6.50pm on Friday, February 9 February when a group of three or four youths were reported throwing rocks at buildings on Violet Grove from the tram stop platform.

Police are appealing for information on this and other incidents of burglary, theft, criminal damage and anti-social behaviour in the town.

Around 11.47am on Sunday, February 11, a number of youths were kicking a fence and banging on the conservatory windows of a house n Polperro Way, before running off in the direction of Edgewood Drive.

On Monday, February 12 February, there were reports of youngsters aged around 11 or 12 years-old climbing on to, and playing on, the roodd of West Hucknall Baptist Church on Ruffs Drive.

Around 4.10pm on Monday, February 12, two white males boys aged 11 or 12 years-old, were banging on the fencing and conservatory windows of a house in Polperro Way.

At 7.32pm on Monday, February 12, three males and one female threw eggs at the Home Bargains store on Ashgate Road, before running off to the neighbouring Tesco store.

At 1.35pm on Tuesday, February 13 February, there were reports of three youths kicking at the door of a house on Field Avenue.

Overnight between Friday, February 9 and Saturday, February 9, offenders climbed over a back garden wall and entered a house in Hanson Crescent, but nothing was stolen before they were chased away by the owner, dropping a bag in the process.

Between 4.15am on Thursday, February 8 and 3.44pm on Sunday, February 11, an attempt was made to break into a house on Washdyke Lane, when the bottom panel of a door was kicked in, jamming the door so it could not be opened.

At 4.15pm on Sunday, February 11, there were reports of four people trying to break into the Rolls-Royce Leisure Suite on Watnall Road.

Some time between Tuesday, February 6 and 6.20pm on Friday, February 9, a Ford Transit Tipper van was stolen from Church Drive.

Between noon on Tuesday, February 13 and 7am on Wednesday, February 14, a black and silver Piaggio X8 motorbike was stolen from outside the Conservative Club on Portland Road.

Between 8pm and 10pm on Wednesday, February 14, a Red Ki R10 parked on Croft Avenue was vandalised after all four tyres were let down, and the rear window smashed and bags stolen from inside.

Around 4.40pm on Monday, February 12, a van was damaged on Meteor Road by a white male, aroudn 6ft tall, scruffy looking with stubble, wearing a black coat with the hood up, who then rode off on a black bicycle down the dirt track towards the Blenheim Industrial Estate.

Anyone with any information relating to any of these incidents, or any CCTV or dashcam footage that may help, should email the Ashfield District Neighbourhood Policing Team at [email protected]