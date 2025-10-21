Rural crime beat surgeries set up to help farmers and communities in Nottinghamshire

Rural communities, farmers and landowners are invited to attend a dedicated beat surgery where they can meet their local officers and seek advice.

The sessions, hosted in partnership with the National Farmers' Union, are designed to address the unique challenges and concerns of residents living and working in the countryside.

Unlike typical beat surgeries, these sessions will focus solely on rural concerns.

Attendees will be able to speak directly with their local beat managers about any issues that may concern them, learn more on the new community initiative ‘Rural Watch’, and be given crime prevention advice.

Juliet Webber, Nottinghamshire Police’s Rural and Wildlife Crime Partnerships Manager, said: “Beat surgeries are an important way for all of our residents to meet their local officers face-to-face to raise any issues, provide feedback on local policing priorities, and get advice.

“We want to take that a step further, though, and give priority time for our rural communities so they can make their views heard.

"That's because we know that their concerns can differ greatly compared to those in more urban areas.

"Meetings will also be attended by partners, including our local National Farmers' Union representative, who can offer their own unique support to countryside communities.

“So, whether you've got concerns about GPS theft, poaching, off-roading, burglary, trespassing or anything else affecting your land or livelihood – we are to listen, support and take action.”

Surgeries take place monthly, with upcoming sessions including:

22 October, 9.30-11am: Farol LTD, Godfrey Drive, Coddington, Newark, NG24 2UA

21 November, 10-11.30am: Riseholme Country Store, Costock Road, Wysall, NG12 5QT

11 December, 6-8pm: Mole Country Stores, Claylands Avenue, Worksop, S81 7BQ