Second suspect charged after woman attacked with knife and hammer in Bulwell
The victim was robbed in the street after she withdrew cash from a bank in Main Street, Bulwell, around 12.15am on 6 July 2024.
She reported being stabbed in the leg, hit with a hammer and stamped on by two offenders who then fled with cash.
The victim was not seriously injured.
Detectives have been carrying out extensive inquiries in the area and analysing CCTV footage.
They have now charged 38-year-old Clare Turner, of Kersall Drive, Bulwell, with robbery and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.
She appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (25 September) and will next appear at Nottingham Crown Court on 21 October.
Bobby Lunt, aged 40, of Lathkill Close, Bulwell, has previously been charged with robbery, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and possession of a knife in a public place in relation to the incident.
Lunt has been remanded in custody by magistrates until his next appearance on 21 October.
Speaking about the serious incident Detective Chief Inspector Claire Gould, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “I hope both the victim and wider community are comforted that two suspects have now been placed before the courts.
“Street robberies of this nature are treated with the utmost seriousness by the force because of the lasting impact they can have on victims.”