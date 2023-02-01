The incident took place in an alleyway off Bestwood Park Drive, Rise Park, near the junction with Brownlow Drive, on Sunday, January 29, at about 8pm.

Police have increased patrols in the area while investigations continue.

Detectives believe the man in the CCTV image may be able to assist them with their investigation.

Police want to speak to this man in connection with a sexual assault close to Bestwood Country Park

He is described as white, aged in his 40s, of slim build and with a grey short beard and moustache. He was wearing dark clothing.

Detective Inspector Craig Hall, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an horrific attack which has deeply affected the victim and her family.

“We have a large team of officers working extremely hard and pursuing a number of lines of inquiry to establish who committed this serious offence. We are determined to bring him to justice.

“We have released some CCTV footage of a man we wish to trace.

“If you recognise this man or are the man in the picture then please get in touch.

“We’d also like to talk to anyone who used the alleyway, such as dog walkers, on January 29, between 6.30pm and 8.30pm.”

The alleyway is between Rise Park Academy and Rise Park High School.

Det Insp Hall said: “We’d also like to hear from anyone who has any CCTV, dash-cam, mobile phone or video doorbell footage they have not yet passed to police.

“Thankfully, attacks such as these are extremely rare. Nevertheless, I urge residents to be vigilant and report anything out of the ordinary to us immediately.

“I hope our large police presence in the area will reassure the community we are doing everything we possibly can to find the man responsible.

“As part of our inquiries, we’re appealing for the man himself to come forward and speak to us, or anyone who may have seen him.

“Did you see something suspicious that night? Did you notice anything out of the ordinary? Any detail, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem, could help us find who did this.”