The two adult rabbits and seven young rabbits were found in a bin in the car park by a walker at the park, who called the RSPCA.

RSPCA inspector Keith Ellis said: “We know times are tough at the moment for everyone, but the answer is never to dump an animal and especially not in a bin where they may never have been found.

“The RSPCA has resources to help if you are struggling to care for an animal during the cost of living crisis, including our new online hub at rspca.org.uk/costofliving

The rabbits are now being looked after at the RSPCA rescue centre

“Family and friends can often help and people struggling can even seek advice from a local charity or vet.

“We are grateful to the member of the public who spotted these rabbits and they are now recovering in RSPCA care.

“If anyone does recognise these bunnies they can ring the RSPCA confidentially on 0300 123 8018.”

The RSPCA has reported a large increase – 49 per cent – in rabbits coming into its care in the first half of 2022.

Insp Ellis said: “With more people struggling, we expect more animals will be neglected and abandoned by owners who can no longer afford to care for them.

"And with fuel and energy costs rising, the cost of rescuing and caring for animals continues to increase too.

“Please don’t let animals pay the price of the cost of living crisis this Christmas."

