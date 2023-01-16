Calls have increased for more protection for businesses in the town centre, particularly shops, after several incidents which have seen them targeted by vandals or thieves in recent weeks.

Big stores such as B&M and Wilko have suffered criminal damage in the last few weeks and concern also remains over incidents of people climbing onto roofs of buildings on High Street and throwing objects down on to people below.

In October, Ashfield Council announced it was securing £100,000 as part of the Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner’s safer streets Initiative and one of the aspects of the scheme could see Hucknall businesses benefit from CCTV installation and improved lighting, along with full training for staff and relevant signage.

A new shop watch scheme is being planned for Hucknall

Now, Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield policing team has announced plans for a new scheme to help all shops in the town.

A spokesman said: “We believe we have funding to implement a shop watch scheme in conjunction with the community safety team at the council.

“A very simple summary of the scheme is stores would be given a radio which would also be held by the council CCTV provider, CPOS and local beat team.

"Stores could work together to spot suspicious individuals/challenge on entry and CCTV could follow offenders and direct officers to their location.

"Supporting this police would provide stores on the scheme images of repeat offenders to keep an eye out for and there would be a regular meeting to ensure a partnership approach and identify individuals who are repeatedly causing issues which the police would then seek criminal behaviour orders banning them from the town centre.

“The scheme would not just be about shop thefts but working together to prevent anti-social behaviour, assisting members of the public that have fallen over or taken ill for example; the aim would be to make the town centre be and feel a safer place for all.

“If you work in a shop in Hucknall – doesn’t specifically have to be town centre – and being in the scheme would be of interest please contact us.

