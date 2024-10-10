Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A bladed knuckleduster was found and seized by police in Bulwell following a stop by the force’s knife crime team.

The specialist officers were out on patrol in Bulwell when a passing car aroused their suspicions.

Believing it could be involved in drug activity, the team pulled the vehicle over in Brook Close.

Small quantities of cannabis were discovered on board following a search around 2.25pm on Tuesday, October 8.

Sgt Matt Daley was pleased to take another concealed blade off the streets. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

A single finger ring with a curved blade fixed to it was also found by the knife crime team, who duly arrested a suspect.

Mark Bestwick, of Critchley Street, Ilkeston, Derbyshire, was later charged with possessing an offensive weapon in public and possessing a class B drug.

The 56-year-old has been bailed to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on October 24.

Sgt Matt Daley, of Nottinghamshire Police’s knife crime team, said: “This vehicle stop provided a good reason why our team continues to carry out our daily patrols across the community.

“By being out on the roads, we were able to follow up suspicious behaviour and ultimately take a concealed blade off the streets of Nottingham.

“While we do look to spot other forms of criminality when we’re on shift, such as drug offending, the main purpose of the knife crime team is to take bladed weapons out of harm’s way, so we’re pleased to have done that on this occasion.”

For more information on how Nottinghamshire Police are tackling knife crime – and what you can do to support this – visit nottinghamshire.police.uk/cp/skc/stop-knife-crime/