Staff from Hucknall bar H2O come to assault victim's aid after man attacked on high street

The incident during the evening of Saturday, September 4 and there were reports a man was assaulted and left with facial injuries.

Door staff from the nearby H2O Bar & Grill quickly ran to the incident and split the fighters up.

More staff from the bar then provided first aid for the man on the ground and called an ambulance.

The incident happened on the High Street

The bar is also now helping the police by providing whatever CCTV footage it has of the incident.

Tavis Beresford, who owns H2O, said: “This was nothing to do with our bar, the incident did not happen in our bar or even outside it, it was up the street.

"I know some people have been saying on social media that this happened in our bar but that’s not the case.

"This was an unprovoked attack in the street and my door staff went to break up the fight, for what it was, and more of my staff then stayed with the man until the ambulance came.

"We’re now helping the police where we can, my staff have given witness statements and we are providing CCTV footage for them to view.”

The police have been contacted for comment.