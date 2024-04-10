Stolen pick-up truck recovered by police in Bulwell

A stolen pick-up truck was recovered by police and a suspect arrested after the vehicle was pulled over.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 10th Apr 2024, 16:28 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Armed officers on routine patrol spotted the vehicle shortly after 2pm on Tuesday and suspected it to be travelling on false numberplates.

After stinging its tyres and pulling it over in Hucknall Lane, Bulwell, their suspicions were soon confirmed.

Two additional sets of car keys and several mobile phones were also seized.

Photo issued by Nottinghamshire Police.Photo issued by Nottinghamshire Police.
Photo issued by Nottinghamshire Police.
Most Popular
Read More
Police thank Hucknall residents after big rise in intelligence reports

A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft, driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance and burglary.

He was later released on bail.

Further investigation revealed the vehicle had been stolen from a farm in March.

Sergeant Gary Reece, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are always on the look-out for vehicles that may be stolen or otherwise involved in criminal activity.

“Our investigation into this individual will now continue as we evaluate the various other bits of evidence we have discovered.”