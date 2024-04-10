Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Armed officers on routine patrol spotted the vehicle shortly after 2pm on Tuesday and suspected it to be travelling on false numberplates.

After stinging its tyres and pulling it over in Hucknall Lane, Bulwell, their suspicions were soon confirmed.

Two additional sets of car keys and several mobile phones were also seized.

A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft, driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance and burglary.

He was later released on bail.

Further investigation revealed the vehicle had been stolen from a farm in March.

Sergeant Gary Reece, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are always on the look-out for vehicles that may be stolen or otherwise involved in criminal activity.