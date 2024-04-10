Police thank Hucknall residents after big rise in intelligence reports

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers recently launched a three-step crack-down on drug dealers and other organised criminals operating in the Broomhill Road area of Hucknall, Nottinghamshire.

The Clear, Hold, Build initiative has been designed not only to reduce crime and disorder, but also to improve residents’ confidence in reporting to the police.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Early indications show a very significant uptick in intelligence reports made in person, on-line and over the phone – with more than 100 submissions made so far in the first two weeks.

Inspector Chris Boylin of Ashfield.

Inspector Chris Boylin, district commander for Ashfield, said: “Over the last two weeks we have had a very visible presence in the local community as we have diverted a large number of additional resources to the area.

“From what we have seen so far that presence has had a very significant impact.

“Visible criminal activity and antisocial behaviour has dropped considerably, and intelligence reports from members of the public have increased a lot.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Whilst I was certainly not surprised by the drop in criminal reports, it has been hugely gratifying to see the very significant uptick in reports from the public – about drug dealing, anti-social behaviour and other activities that cause such concern to our local residents.

Photo issued by Nottinghamshire Police.

“I would like to thank every single person who has reached out to us in the last couple of weeks and want to reassure them that the information we have received is all being processed and will be actioned if possible.”

Two warrants have been executed so far and four people arrested as a result on suspicion of drugs offences.

One person was recalled to prison as a result.

Three other people have also been arrested on suspicion of theft offences as part of the initiative and two of those people have since been charged.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Your Hucknall Dispatch broke the story of the raid and subsequent arrests in March 2024.

Further enforcement activity is planned as high visibility patrols continue in the area.

A problem property in Broomhill Road has also been closed by officers working in partnership with Ashfield District Council.

The closure order, issued by Magistrates, reflected concerns that the property had been cuckooed – a practice where criminals effectively take over an address in order to use it as a local base.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Clear, Hold, Build initiative – replicated with great success by police forces across the country – first seeks to clear criminals and their associates from the area.

The area will then be held and stabilised through high-visibility police patrols, assistance from partner agencies, and community support.

With support from key stakeholders, residents will then be equipped and empowered to build a strong and resilient community, free from crime and exploitation.