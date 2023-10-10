News you can trust since 1904
Street stabbing: Bulwell man among four charged after two people knifed in violent fight

A Bulwell man is among four suspects who have been charged following a street fight in Mapperley that left two people with stab wounds.
By John Smith
Published 10th Oct 2023, 16:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 16:56 BST
Officers attended the incident on Woodborough Road following reports of an altercation involving two groups of people.

Two men sustained stab wounds in the incident at around 3.35pm on October 7, while a woman was also assaulted.

None of the victims suffered injuries that are believed to be life-threatening or life-altering.

Four people were charged after street fight in which two people were stabbed. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
Four people were charged after street fight in which two people were stabbed. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
Dale Burton, aged 41, of Duchess Gardens, Bulwell appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court on Monday, October 9, alongside Alwayne Barnes, aged 44 of Laneside, Coventry, Carl Pearson, aged 40 of Hucknall Road, Carrington and Charlene Reid, aged 35, of no fixed address.

All four were charged with two counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of a knife in a public place and affray.

Reid was additionally charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Pearson, Burton and Barnes were all remanded in custody, while Reid was released on conditional bail.

They are all next due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on November 6.

Detective Sergeant Alan Prentice, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Nottinghamshire Police will always treat reports of weapon-enabled crime and wider violent behaviour extremely seriously and anyone involved in this type of offending should expect to receive a robust response from us.

“This was a very serious assault, so we are pleased to have been able to charge multiple suspects in connection with this and bring them all before the courts.”