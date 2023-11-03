A suspect has appeared in court after a man was left with serious injuries following a street robbery in Bulwell.

Officers were called to Hoefield Crescent, Bulwell, at around 4pm on October 27 and found the victim who had sustained injuries to his head.

He told officers he was attacked after disturbing a man who was attempting to break into a parked van.

The victim suffered two fractured eye sockets and had a gold chain ripped from his neck during the assault.

Officers carried out a search of the area and quickly located a suspect who was arrested.

They also seized a small amount of suspected cannabis.

Eamon Duffy, aged 36 of Jephson Road, Sutton, has been charged with robbery, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, theft, possession of a Class B drug and criminal damage.