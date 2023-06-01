Suspect arrested in Bulwell burglary case
Police were called to an address in Mulberry Gardens shortly after 4am on Sunday, May 28 when a man was spotted in a back garden by a resident.
He fled the scene when challenged and several hundred pounds worth of tools were reported missing from a shed.
On Wednesday, May 31, a 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary and theft.
Police say investigations are continuing.
Detective Sergeant Rob Palethorpe, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an upsetting incident or the victim, who was alerted by her security camera to a presence in her garden.
“Break-ins of this nature are taken extremely seriously by Nottinghamshire Police, and I am pleased we have now been able to arrest and question a suspect.”
Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to call 101, citing incident 118 of 28 May 2023.