A suspect was tracked down and arrested with the help of a police dog on the ground and a drone in the sky.

Officers began searching for a motorcyclist who failed to stop in Cinderhill Road, near Bulwell, at about 2pm on Monday.

The rider had been spotted by armed response officers, who immediately turned and followed him along Nottingham Road.

After losing control of his bike, the rider fled on foot along the A610 and was tracked to Tilbury Rise.

Officers then contained the area as they waited for a drone and dog officer to arrive.

A drone was then deployed, and a suspect was soon spotted in the back garden of a house by the pilot, who filmed him clambering over a series of fences and hedges.

He was eventually confronted in a large bush by Police Dog Seth and immediately gave himself up.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, driving whilst disqualified, failing to stop, and driving without insurance.

He has since been released on bail.

Sergeant Matt Reddington, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The suspect in this was clearly keen to get away but stood little chance of that after attracting the combined attentions of a police drone pilot, dog handler and other highly trained officers.

“Confronted by Police Dog Seth, he was certainly wise to stop running and give himself up.

“All in all, this was a great team effort by everyone involved, including our control room dispatcher who did a great job of coordinating the officers involved.”