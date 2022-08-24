Team of detectives probe Nottingham city centre McDonald's raid
A dedicated team of experienced detectives are making progress in tracking down a group of youths who ransacked a Nottingham city centre McDonald’s.
A large number attended the premises in Clumber Street on Sunday, August 21, at around 9pm, with some jumping over the counter to steal food and soft drinks.
The police were called but the group had run off by the time they arrived.
Detective Inspector Jonathan Kerry, who is leading the team, said: “We are treating this incident extremely seriously and a dedicated team of detectives and staff are working hard on the investigation.
“CCTV footage has been obtained and we are continuing to make good progress on identifying those involved.
“That said, we would still welcome anyone who has information or video footage that may assist the investigation to come forward."
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 766 of 21 August 2022, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.