Team of detectives probe Nottingham city centre McDonald's raid

A large number attended the premises in Clumber Street on Sunday, August 21, at around 9pm, with some jumping over the counter to steal food and soft drinks.

The police were called but the group had run off by the time they arrived.

Detective Inspector Jonathan Kerry, who is leading the team, said: “We are treating this incident extremely seriously and a dedicated team of detectives and staff are working hard on the investigation.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident and want anyone with information to come forward

“CCTV footage has been obtained and we are continuing to make good progress on identifying those involved.

“That said, we would still welcome anyone who has information or video footage that may assist the investigation to come forward."